Ex-Delta PDP Chair Charged For Murder of Teenager

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects a few weeks ago, disclosed that the suspects had since been charged to court and remanded too.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2019

The Delta State Police Command has charged to court a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Ethiope East Local Government Area, Kings Okpako, and one Henry Ikechukwu, over the murder of an 18-year-old girl, identified as as Favour Ogheneyenrohwo Sunday.

Ogheneyenro was kidnapped by suspected ritualist. She was found dead in a Ghana-must-go bag with her pubic hair shaved.  

The incident happened at Abraka, Ethiope-East council area of Delta State. According to reports, the victim’s remains were found at a dump site behind Ozoro Park in the town.

Witnesses said there were violent marks around her neck area, indicating that she was strangulated.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects a few weeks ago, disclosed that the suspects had since been charged to court and remanded too.

Onovwakpoyeya said, "On inspection of the corpse by the police, marks of violence were seen on the deceased’s neck which implied she could have been killed by an unknown person or persons.  

“Subsequently, in the course of the police investigation, the deceased’s male friend, one Henry Ikechukwu, aged 32yrs old, who was last seen with the deceased on 17th of June, 2019 and who had been on the run since the incident, was tracked down and arrested on 28th of June, 2019."

The police spokesperson further disclosed that, on interrogation, Ikechukwu confessed to having invited the deceased for an outing on 17th of June, 2019, from where he lured her and handed her over to a "prominent chief in the same Abraka community, who gave him the assignment to get the deceased for him." 

He added that both suspects were arrested and the case handed over to the state Criminal Investigation Department.
"All the needful concerning the case has been done. The case was handed over to the state CID and after their investigation, the suspects were charged to court,” the police spokesperson stated.
 

