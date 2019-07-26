New Boko Haram Video: We're In Talks With Terrorists To Release Leah Sharibu, Aid Workers, Dapchi Girls, Presidency Claims

These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2019

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, has described as disturbing a new video released by Boko Haram, showing captives calling for urgent action to secure their release.

On Thursday, a video went viral depicting one Grace Taku, an aid worker kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents crying for help and saying that Leah Sharibu had been killed.

Taku said Sharibu was killed because Buhari's administration failed to "do something".

But in its reaction to the video, the Presidency said urgent efforts must be made to secure the release of the captives, including Leah Sharibu and the last of the Dapchi schoolgirls still being held by the terrorist group.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, the federal government noted that the captives included humanitarian aid workers and a religious leader. See Also Boko Haram Aid Worker Abducted By B’Haram Claims Leah Sharibu Is Dead 0 Comments 16 Hours Ago

It stated, “The Presidency has been briefed by the responsible government agency about the disturbing video showing our citizens, the humanitarian aid workers held captive.

“Presidency has been given assurances that contact is being made and the captors are being talked to.

“Besides these aid workers, there are some others about whom this engagement is about — Leah Sharibu, a religious leader and all the others. See Also Breaking News Boko Haram Has Enslaved Only Christian Among Kidnapped Girls Of Dapchi 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

“These discussions have been ongoing even before this time and what this latest incident has done is to bring urgency to the efforts that the secret service is making.

“Government is making contacts, in the hope that the captors will see a reason to not visit hardship or even harm on these innocent individuals. Government is working.” 

Sharibu was among the 112 girls kidnapped from the Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State by Boko Haram members on February 19, 2018.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Illegal Demolition: Court Orders Lagos State Government To Pay N10m Compensation To Residents
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine ‘Wayward’ Drivers Forfeit Vehicles to Lagos Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Put Akpabio, el-Rufai, Amaechi On Visa Ban List, HURIWA Tells US Govt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Opinion Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu: New Shepherd Fulani Herdsmen And Heir Apparent To Buhari's Presidency By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Environment Flood Sacks Abuja Residents, Paralyses Commercial Activities
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad