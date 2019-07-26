Nigerian Senate Finally Swears In Remaining Senator To Complete 109 Slots

Nwajumogu, a returning member, was recently issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following an order by the Imo High Court legitimizing his reelection.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 26, 2019

Ahmad Lawan, the Nigerian Senate President, has administered the oath of office on Senator Benjamin Nwajumogu representing Imo West senatorial district.

Nwajumogu, a returning All Progressives Congress (APC) member, was recently issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following an order by the Imo High Court legitimizing his reelection.

After the swearing-in of the APC senator to complete the 109-man senate, screening of the remaining 19 ministerial nominees resumed with the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Boko Haram Video: We're In Talks With Terrorists To Release Leah Sharibu, Aid Workers, Dapchi Girls, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Lawmakers To Probe Obasanjo, Jonathan Power Contracts
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Economy Oyo N10 Billion Loan: APC Blasts Governor Makinde, Lawmakers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Nigerians React To Claim Leah Sharibu Is Dead, Presidency Keeps Mum
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Blogger Reveals How Popular Nigerian Author Raped His Five Daughters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Gbajabiamila Appoints Reps Standing Committees, Special Panels
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nine ‘Wayward’ Drivers Forfeit Vehicles to Lagos Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Send El-Zakzaky To US For Treatment, Iran Tells Nigerian Govt
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: Nigerian Troops, Boko Haram Insurgents In Fierce Gun Battle Over Attack On Borno IDP Camp
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Okorocha Tackles EFCC Over Wife, Daughter’s Seized Properties
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Put Akpabio, el-Rufai, Amaechi On Visa Ban List, HURIWA Tells US Govt
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME UK Jails Nigerian Adideji Atitebi, Three Others For Swindling 100 People
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Family Of Slain Woman Seeks Justice, Blames Police For Killing
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram New Boko Haram Video: We're In Talks With Terrorists To Release Leah Sharibu, Aid Workers, Dapchi Girls, Presidency Claims
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment Lagosians React As Kadaria Ahmed Faults Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition of Poor People’s Homes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad