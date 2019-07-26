Nigerian Senate Finally Swears In Remaining Senator To Complete 109 Slots

Ahmad Lawan, the Nigerian Senate President, has administered the oath of office on Senator Benjamin Nwajumogu representing Imo West senatorial district.

Nwajumogu, a returning All Progressives Congress (APC) member, was recently issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following an order by the Imo High Court legitimizing his reelection.

After the swearing-in of the APC senator to complete the 109-man senate, screening of the remaining 19 ministerial nominees resumed with the former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).