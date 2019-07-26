Oyo N10 Billion Loan: APC Blasts Governor Makinde, Lawmakers

The Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the endorsement of the N10 billion infrastructure loan request by Governor Seyi Makinde by the state's House of Assembly.

Reacting to the endorsement, the party described the endorsement of the loan as evidence of political naivety by the lawmakers.

It was gathered that the legislators had on Tuesday endorsed the request by the governor to take the loan.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abdulazeez Olatunde, said, “By Tuesday 23rd July 2019 when Oyo State House of Assembly endorsed the letter from H. E, Governor Seyi Makinde to obtain a loan of N10 billion from three commercial banks, marks the 55 days of assumption of office without any blueprint of the direction the PDP government is leading Oyo state.

“The posers for the State House of Assembly are: Can the decision to obtain such huge debt of N10 billion be taken without the state executive council in place? Has the state budget been reviewed before the House of Assembly for the loan to be fixated to the expenditure framework component of the budget?

“The manner of passing the loan request clearly exposed the naivety of both the executive and the legislature of the pacesetter state present government. From the foregoing, it is very clear that the government of Oyo state is a one-man business. Furthermore, APC Oyo state is in quandary as to the mindset of the people governing the state, by uttering the statement 'evidence of the rundown of infrastructure we met on the ground'”

“To start with, we make bold to challenge Governor Seyi Makinde and his PDP to deny promising Oyo state electorate that he promised to make Oyo state financially solvent between six and 12 months of assumption of office. Seyi Makinde promised to apply the magic wand he used to turn his life around for Oyo state.

“We were thus surprised that, someone who promised financial solvency without dependency on Federal Government Allocation within a stipulated time and even condemned the debt profile inherited from his predecessor is now applying for the 2nd Loans within 55 days of office for some nebulous infrastructural projects.

“For the education of the public, the immediate past government led by H. E, Sen Abiola Ajimobi is on record to have done the following projects which the citizens of Oyo state including those in Government today are living witnesses to modernization and dualization of major entry roads into major cities and towns in the seven geopolitical zones of Oyo state i.e Ibadan city, Ibadan outer city, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Saki and Ibarapa – 61.85km.

“So the question to the present government is, are all this evidence of infrastructural run down? There are other achievements of Sen Abiola Ajimobi led Government which if our clueless adventurists in power demand for schooling, we would be ready to oblige them, after all, we are all stakeholders in Oyo state project.

“So our poser is, if PDP government of Makinde is seeking N10 billion loan within two months of assumption of office, how much indebtedness are they going to plunge Oyo State in 48 months or four years. We hope that Oyo State citizens have not entered one chance taxi.”