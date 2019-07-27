‘Overpaid, Pampered Lawmakers’: Nigerians Mock Senate President Lawan Over ‘Sacrifice’ Made By Lawmakers On Ministerial Screening

Ahmad Lawan

Nigerians on social media have replied Ahmad Lawan, Nigeria’s Senate President, over his tweets praising lawmakers for making some "sacrifice" by adding extra days more for the screening of the incoming minister before they proceeded on their annual recess.

The Senate is screening the President Muhammadu Buhari's ministerial nominees and has had to continue plenary despite their annual recess which ought to have started on Thursday.

The senate also sat on Friday and would continue sitting on Monday contrary to their standing rule. The Senate only sits on Tuesday to Thursday.

In line with this, the Senate President commended the lawmakers for their sacrifice and dedication to their legislative duties.

He tweeted: “Since my twenty years in the parliament, I have never witnessed such an unusual situation where senators will seat (sic) a daylong to perform their legislative duties, screening ministers. I want to thank my colleagues for the immense sacrifice they made in this regard.”

Nigerians have since mocked the senate president for his comments.

One of those who reacted to the tweet, @FFagishtee said, “You people are the most exotic legislators in the world… Give me 1/3 of your salary and I’d work till midnight…”

Another one said he would become a robot and work “40 days and 40 nights” if paid the bogus salary the lawmakers earn.

Lanre, with the handle @Cappy_son, said the lawmakers had not done anything special. “This ain’t no sacrifice, It’s duty call,” he said.

Another Nigerian with the Twitter handle, @alphaolive, said: “I would have suggested that you should gather them (ministerial nominees) in one day and allow them to recite the second stanza of our national anthem and thereafter ask them to take a bow. After all, none of you knows the portfolio they would be deployed. This submissive collaboration will affect Nigeria much.

“Apologies sir, they are overpaid, pampered Nigerians. They should put in a good shift like the butcher in Sabo market, yam seller in Ketu market or vegetable seller in Bodija market. We must stop taking Nigeria for granted. So for 20 years, you have worked half-day for a full days wages,” tweeted Babatolly with the handle @babatolly.

Some, however, commended the lawmakers for their diligence.

Martyns Opuruichei Nsirim with the handle, @MartynsNsirim, said: “Finally, Nigeria have gotten the fit and proper Senate president whose interest is to move the nation forward working in unity with the other arms of govt. This is how democracy works. No arm is totally independent of each other. With this spirit of yours, the future looks bright.”

@Lawman283 said the 9th assembly is the Senate Nigeria has been longing for.

“The Senate we having been longing for…hardworking, synergizing with the executive arm and being firm at the same time for the good of Nigerians. Well done to you SP and also your colleagues,” @lawman283 tweeted.