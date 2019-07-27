Kogi, Bayelsa Elections: INEC Gives Observer Groups August 30 Deadline To Apply

“Interested observer groups are required to download and complete the application form(s) EC14A (I) indicating the preferred state for observation."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 27, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed August 30 as deadline for the submission of applications by observer groups interested to observe Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.

The commission announced this in a statement on its website on Friday.

It invited interested registered civil society organisations, non-governmental organizations and other stakeholders which activities focus on democracy, governance and elections, to visit its website for application forms.

“Interested observer groups are required to download and complete the application form(s) EC14A (I) indicating the preferred state for observation.

“The forms should be submitted along with other necessary documents, including evidence of past election observation at the Election and Party Monitoring Department, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja," it stated.

It noted that successful observer groups for the two states elections would be subsequently published in newspapers  and on the commission’s website.

It advised organisations wishing to apply to be truthful in their submissions, saying “any falsification of documents in the submission will lead to automatic disqualification and possible prosecution”, News Agency of Nigeria reports

