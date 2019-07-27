We Don't Need To Deceive Ourselves, Osinbajo Tells Anambra APC

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra chapter, to be united and work for common purpose and progress of the party in the state.

Osinbajo made the call during a roundtable with stakeholders of the state APC in Awka on Friday.

He said poor performance of the party in Anambra in the recent general election was attributable to the lack of synergy between party leadership and the grassroots.

He also said the victory of APC in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra could be realised if members worked in unity.

“We don’t need to deceive ourselves. We need ask ourselves question; how come Anambra got the least votes in South-east and second least in the federation.

“I have come to open a new chapter for APC in Anambra. We can win governorship here. We can be number one but we have to be united,” he said.

Osinbajo observed that the major problem in Anambra APC was because people refused to join the party because they thought it was a regional party.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari respected the residents of Anambra, given his numerous development projects in the state.

He assured them they would always get what was due to them including appointments under his administration.

The vice president advised members of the party to mobilise their members strategically for them to benefit from the various federal government intervention programmes.