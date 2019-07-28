Aisha Buhari To Female Professionals: Nigerian Men Take Advantage Of Women, Let's Stop Fighting One Another



Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, says women are behind the successes of leaders including presidents.

Mrs. Buhari stated this at the Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT) Nigeria 2019 annual conference and award night in Abuja on Friday.

The theme of the conference was 'Strong Together Professionally – Driving the Industry’s Contribution to Economic and Social Prosperity'.

The first lady used the opportunity to encourage Nigerian women to support one another so that they can more strides politically and economically.

“There must be hope for women in this country. A lot of men take advantage of us when they see us fighting with one another. I appreciate you and the love that you share and I promise to always be there for you whenever you need any assistance,” Mrs. Buhari said.

She noted that she had heard a lot about WILAT’s contributions to women's development and what the organization is doing to improve the country, especially in the area of transportation.

