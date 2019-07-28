Kidnapped Son, Workers Of Ibadan Lafia Hospital Boss Regain Freedom

They were kidnapped on Tuesday evening at Ajebo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State, while returning from an official trip to Lagos in a Toyota Sienna bus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019
THE son of the proprietor and Chief Medical Director of Lafia Hospital, Apata, Ibadan, who was shot and kidnapped alongside two others, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kayode Sule, Dele Adigun and Mrs Opeyemi Abifarin, have been released.

According to the hospital sources, the trio were released late Friday night.

It was later gathered that the kidnappers demanded N50 million before they could release their victims but when contacted on Thursday evening, Kayode’s father was in a meeting with the Department of State Services and declined to comment on the matter.

Kayode, it was gathered sustained gunshot injury and is currently receiving medical treatment.

It could not be ascertained whether the N50 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid before the victims were released.

Sources could not also confirm who facilitated the victims' release, Nigerian Tribune reports.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

