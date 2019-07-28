Shiites Proscription Order To Be Gazetted Monday

Top officials of the Federal Ministry of Justice, who pleaded not to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the matter, confirmed this over the weekend

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 28, 2019


The Federal Government is set to commence the implementation of the Friday’s court order proscribing the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, popularly known as Shiites, by publishing the order in the Official Gazette by Monday, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The publication of the order in the Official Gazette is part of the Friday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja, designating the Shiites movement as a terrorist group and proscribing it.

Justice Nkeonye Maha also ordered the government to publish the order in two national newspapers.

“The publication of the order in the newspaper will be done later in the week. But I can assure you that the publication in the Official Gazette will be done by Monday evening,” a source told one of our correspondents.

The Federal Government’s Printing Press, which publishes the Official Gazette, is based in Lagos.

SaharaReporters, New York

