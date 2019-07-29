Again, Buhari Vows To Eliminate Boko Haram After Terrorists Murdered 23 Mourners

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 23 people during a funeral procession in Maiduguri, Borno State, resulting in the deaths of the mourners.

It was gathered that 23 of the mourners were killed by the Boko Haram terrorists.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari’s administration will make sure to put an end to killings by the terrorist in the country, adding that he has received assurances from the armed forces. See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Kills 23 Mourners After Funeral

He said: “The Federal Government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation’s security. This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism.”

He further said the terrorists would be hunted down with air patrols by the Nigerian Air Force and ground operations by the Nigerian Army.

The president, however, assured the residents of Maiduguri and the citizens settled in IDP camps that more protection would be provided.