BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest

Professor Dahiru Yahya of Bayero University, Kano has said the followers of Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky will continue to protest to demand the freedom of their leader.

The professor of history also condemned the move by the federal government to proscribe the religious group after tagging it a terrorist organization.

Speaking with journalists in Kano, Yahya said the allegiance of the followers of El-Zakzaky remained strong and unwavering.

He, however, said the Muslims followers of Shaikh Zakzaky would continue to press for the release of the Shiites leader.

“They are always peaceful and what they are doing is in line with their right according to the Nigerian constitution.

“The Shiites will continue practising their religious duties, as usual, no matter what will happen, and the #FreeZakzaky protest will continue until the demand is granted,” he said.

