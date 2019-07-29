Bullets In El-Zazaky, Wife's Bodies Since 2015 Responsible For Lead Poison, Says Falana

Falana said his clients--- El-Zazaky and wife Zeenat-- were in dire need of medical attention as the Nigeria's government had refused to give them adequate medical care since their detention in 2015

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

Femi Falana, lawyer of Ibrahim El-Zazaky and his wife, Zeenat, has said his clients have pellets of bullets lodging in their bodies.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the revelation on Monday after the Kaduna State High Court adjourned the ruling in the application for permission filed by El-Zazaky to travel for medical attention. 

The leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) had filed an application for permission to travel to India for medical attention, hinging his application on his ‘failing’ health.

However, the state High Court presided over by Justice Darius Khobo adjourned ruling on the application to August 5.

Briefing newsmen after the hearing, Falana said his clients--- El-Zazaky and wife Zeenat-- were in dire need of medical attention as the Nigeria's government had refused to give them adequate medical care since their detention in 2015.

Falana stated that pellets of bullets lodged in the bodies of both El-Zakzaky and his wife since 2015 had not been removed.

He said the continued stay of the pellets in their bodies had resulted in lead poisoning.

While expressing concern over the continued deteriorating condition of his client’s health, who he said had already lost an eye, Falana said there was an urgent need for them to travel abroad for medical care. See Also ACTIVISM Court Fixes August 5 To Rule On El-Zakzaky’s Application For Medical Treatment 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

“In fact, he was not in court because his health had gone very bad. Even during last appearance, he could not climb the staircase to the courtroom. That is why we applied that he be excused from appearance in court and it was granted.

“The pellets in their bodies had resulted to lead poison and they need to be urgently removed by highly professional medical personnel,” he said.

He, however, expressed confidence that the court would grant his clients permission to travel for urgent medical care.

