Chimamanda Adichie Features In Duchess Of Sussex 'Forces For Change' Vogue List

Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Adichie, has added another feather to her cap as she was featured in the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s 'Forces of Change' list for British Vogue cover.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Markle spent seven months working with British Vogue Editor-in-chief Edward Enninful to come up with the list. After which, the Duchess of Sussex picked 15 women she believed to be strong proponents for change.

In a statement by her, she wanted the focus of the September issue to be centered around “the values, causes and people making an impact in the world today".

“Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light.

“I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages,” Markle said.

Speaking on why he wanted the Duchess of Sussex to guest edit the September issue of Bristish vogue, the editor-in-chief, Enninful said: “To have the country's most influential beacon of change guest edit British Vogue at this time has been an honour, a pleasure and a wonderful surprise."

"As you will see from her selections throughout this magazine, she is also willing to wade into more complex and nuanced areas, whether they concern female empowerment, mental health, race or privilege.

"From the very beginning, we talked about the cover -- whether she would be on it or not. In the end, she felt that it would be in some ways a 'boastful' thing to do for this particular project.

"She wanted, instead, to focus on the women she admires."

Adichie who has written bestselling books which includes "We Should All Be Feminits", "Americanah" and "The Thing Around Your Neck" is not the only most prominent figure on the list as it features teenage climate change campaigner, Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women’s rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.