Danfo Driver Crushes Baby To Death In Lagos, Arraigned In Court

He alleged that the defendant drove his commercial bus marked APP 584 XX in a dangerous manner and caused the death of baby Chimbu Uligwe, adding that the defendant drove without a licence.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

A 25-year-old commercial driver, Taiye Musa, accused of killing a one-year-old baby has been arraigned at Igbosere Magistrate's Court.

He was charged with dangerous driving and manslaughter.

Musa pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to  Ingobo Emby, the prosecuting inspector, Musa committed the offence on July 9 at Elf bus stop, on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Emby said: “The deceased’s mother, Mrs. Tochukwu Uligwe, sustained injuries in the accident as she was carrying her child at the bus stop.”

Magistrate K. K. Awoyinka granted the defendant N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must be employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government.

One of the sureties, she added, must be a civil servant.

However, the case continues on August 23.

SaharaReporters, New York

