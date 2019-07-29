Don’t Re-Appoint Ngige As Labour Minister, NLC Tells Buhari

The scribe of the labour union accused Ngige of being unfit because he lacks an understanding of how the ministry works.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said there will be an industrial crisis if President Muhammadu Buhari re-appoints Chris Ngige as Minister of Labour and Productivity.

Peter Ozo-Eson, NLC secretary, in an interview with Punch, called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to give Ngige a new portfolio in the next cabinet.

Ngige is one of the 43 ministerial nominees undergoing screening by the senate.

The former minister of labour had clashed with the NLC leaders over the delayed inauguration of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) board.

The scribe of the labour union accused Ngige of being unfit because he lacks an understanding of how the ministry works.  

Ozon-Eson said, “We think that government will be looking for the problem if Ngige is returned to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity as a minister because he does not understand how the place works and his own approach will create an unnecessary industrial crisis.”  

Ozon-Eson added that re-appointing Ngige as Minister of Labour and Productivity would be an aberration.

“If the government is properly advised, it should look for where to put him. Ngige is a square peg in a round hole in the ministry,” he said.
 

