During Your First Tenure I Didn’t Get Employment Letter For My Constituents, Senator Tinubu Tells Fashola

The screening of ministerial nominees by the Senate took a slight turn on Monday when Senator Remi Tinubu told Babatunde Fashola (a ministerial nominee) that her constituency was denied employment slots during his first tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing, ChannelsTV reports.

The Senator representing Lagos central said Fashola should remember her constituency this time if appointed as a minister.

“My only addition is that during your first tenure, I remember I didn’t get any chance to give employment letter to my constituency.

“So, when you get there this time, just remember senators here that have people back home. My constituents are asking us for employment slots. So, I want you to put that on your agenda for the next tenure.

“We all need a slot for employment for our constituents,” she said.

She was, however, quick to add that Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, is fit and competent to serve as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria again.

