EXCLUSIVE: Document: How Civil Servant, General Manager, Petroleum Equalization Fund, Hajiya Aisha Usman Splashed N65 Million On Stanbic IBTC Shares After Alleging Stolen Funds

General Manager, Operations of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Hajiya Aisha Usman

A document exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters has shown that the General Manager, Operations of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Hajiya Aisha Usman on January 31, 2018, deposited the sum of sixty-five million naira (N65, 000, 000) into a Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers account to buy shares in some companies.

Usman is serving in President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption administration.

The document revealed that Usman instructed the firm to use N40 million to purchase shares in Seplat Petroleum Plc; N5 million in Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC; N2 million in Oando Plc; N10 million in Dangote Cement Plc; N5 million also should be used to buy shares in Guaranty Trust Bank and N3 million in United Bank For Africa.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers LTD could not buy shares worth of N65 million, hence Usman instructed the Stockbrokers on 28 September 2018 to send back a sum of N40 million to Stanbic IBTC Asset management Limited’s Sukul Client Account (0027651361) with Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc which they did.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers LTD in the document sais they could only procure shares of N22, 998, 739.23, between 2 February 2019 and 9.

This is in accordance to the instruction given that the shares should be bought when the value is at least.

SaharaReporters can confirm that the remaining N2,001,260.77 from the initial N65 million is still in her stockbroking account.

This is not a fixed deposit or with any investment portfolio but with the stock brokers which implies that she is not in hurry to use the money.

Earlier, Usman on June 25, 2019 had alleged that the sum of $30, 000 equivalents to N10,500,000 was stolen in her residence by the policemen attached to the investigative team of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, (SPIP) to investigate her.

Obono-Obla, who dismissed the allegations as cheap blackmail, said: “It is corruption fighting back. She just wants to shamelessly divert attention. Ask her where she got the money from as a civil servant. Why is the huge sum of money doing in her house? If the source of the money is clean, why not keep it in bank?”

“She should bow her head in shame. Where did she get the money from?

"That place is stinking with corruption. All they do is ask petroleum marketers to pay money into their accounts.

"She is saying this because our operatives have refused to be compromised.”