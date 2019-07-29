Incessant Attacks: Plateau Now Crisis-Free, Says Lalong

“My state is not one of those that are engulfed in crisis right now."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019


Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State, has claimed that his state which recently suffered attacks from herdsmen is crisis-free.

He made the declaration on Friday after a two-day maiden presidential policy  retreat at the Aso  Villa in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen after the event, Lalong said, “My state is not one of those that are engulfed in crisis right now.

“I am going to add some of the knowledge I gained to the current method and also the process I have set in place to ensure we have peace in Plateau State.

“I had mentioned here that when I was elected as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, I said my priority was security.”

The governor said efforts were being made to tackle the problem of Almajiris in northern states.

He said, “These were the things that all of us have taken in and very soon, I will convene the northern summit for us to collectively discuss because, at the Northern Governors Forum, I have already set up a committee chaired by the governor of Katsina to look at insecurity generally in the north.

“We also set up another committee to look at education in the north and then the prospect of an economic summit for the north.”
 

