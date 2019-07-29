Osinbajo, el-Rufai Visit Family of ChannelsTV Reporter Killed During Shiite, Police Clash

Osinbajo, in the company of Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, visited the home of Owolabi in Zaria, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 29, 2019


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the family of Precious Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps member serving with Channels Television, who was killed during a clash between the Nigeria Police Force and members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi'ite. 

Osinbajo, in the company of Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, visited the home of Owolabi in Zaria, the state capital. 

Osinbajo revealed this via his official Twitter handle.
He said: "Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child.  This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man. May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved one."

Owolabi and a senior police officer were killed by stray bullets during a clash between police and Shi'ite in Abuja on Monday, July 22, 2019. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kwara Lawmakers Allegedly Attack Tenant, Remove Tooth Over Unpaid Rent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Shiites Proscription Order To Be Gazetted Monday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity Met Police Arrests Nigerian, Oluwole Ilesanmi, 64, For Islamophobia
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated As President Buhari Joins PDP By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore, AAC  Set To Lead Protests Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Tells Buhari: Ban Fulani Movement To Southern, Central Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Kwara Lawmakers Allegedly Attack Tenant, Remove Tooth Over Unpaid Rent
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Islam Shiites Proscription Order To Be Gazetted Monday
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Islam Buhari Acted Immorally, Illegally In Proscribing Shiite Group --Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Seven Semesters After, University Of Lagos Student Activist Remains Suspended, Access To Student Portal Blocked
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Diezani’s Crony Jeddy Agba Enmeshed In Corruption Scandal Makes Buhari’s Ministerial List
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Kidnapped Son, Workers Of Ibadan Lafia Hospital Boss Regain Freedom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Dead In Prolonged Cult Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion RUGA: Time To Rescue The North From Itself By Miriam Shehu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad