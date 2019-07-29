Osinbajo, el-Rufai Visit Family of ChannelsTV Reporter Killed During Shiite, Police Clash



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has paid a condolence visit to the family of Precious Owolabi, the National Youth Service Corps member serving with Channels Television, who was killed during a clash between the Nigeria Police Force and members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi'ite.

Osinbajo, in the company of Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State, visited the home of Owolabi in Zaria, the state capital.

Osinbajo revealed this via his official Twitter handle.

He said: "Nothing will ever compare with the pain of losing a child. This evening, I visited the family of Precious Owolabi and as a nation, we grieve the loss of this bright young man. May the Almighty God comfort the family and loved one."

Owolabi and a senior police officer were killed by stray bullets during a clash between police and Shi'ite in Abuja on Monday, July 22, 2019.

