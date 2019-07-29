Unsatisfied With Buhari Handling Of Insecurity, South-west Governors Comes Up With Own Security In August

Impatient and not satisfied with President Muhammadu Buhari's government, South-west governors have decided to launch a new security architecture in August.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, stated this on Sunday at a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

A statement by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, indicated that the thanksgiving was in honour of Madam Abigail Makinde, the mother of the governor.

The governor said he and his counterparts in the region had met and agreed to launch the new security architecture to nip the menace of insecurity in the bud.

He also made it known that Oyo state would equally launch its state-own security system before his 100 days in office.

The statement further quoted Makinde as saying that the governors of the South-west states had been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.

”I and other governors of the South-west (states) have met on how to launch a new security architecture before the end of August 2019.

”The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September, we will launch a new security architecture for the state," he disclosed.