Atiku Vs Buhari: Nigeria's President Opens His Defence Today

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress will today open defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari's counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) informed the presidential election petitions tribunal that he would call witnesses from 2 pm on Tuesday (today).

The lawyers had agreed during the pre-hearing modalities that the petitioners would take 10 days to conclude their submission, while the defence will take six days each.

The parties also agreed that they would spend five minutes to take evidence in chief from ordinary witnesses, while examination of expert and subpoenaed witnesses will take 20 minutes and any re-examination will take three minutes.

Buhari’s decision to immediately open his defence is sequel to INEC’s declaration that it would not call any witnesses in the matter because the PDP and Atiku had already established its case.