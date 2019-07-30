Atiku Vs Buhari: Nigeria's President Opens His Defence Today

The lawyers had agreed during the pre-hearing modalities that the petitioners would take 10 days to conclude their submission, while the defence will take six days each.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress will today open defence against the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar. 

Buhari's counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) informed the presidential election petitions tribunal that he would call witnesses from 2 pm on Tuesday (today).

The lawyers had agreed during the pre-hearing modalities that the petitioners would take 10 days to conclude their submission, while the defence will take six days each.

The parties also agreed that they would spend five minutes to take evidence in chief from ordinary witnesses, while examination of expert and subpoenaed witnesses will take 20 minutes and any re-examination will take three minutes. 

Buhari’s decision to immediately open his defence is sequel to INEC’s declaration that it would not call any witnesses in the matter because the PDP and Atiku had already established its case.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn SME fraud: EFCC Arrests Kwara Director, Six Bank MDs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Screening Is "Beautiful Nonsense", Says Melaye
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 11 Safety Tips To Adopt Against Kidnapping On South-West Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics During Your First Tenure I Didn’t Get Employment Letter For My Constituents, Senator Tinubu Tells Fashola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn SME fraud: EFCC Arrests Kwara Director, Six Bank MDs
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ministerial Screening Is "Beautiful Nonsense", Says Melaye
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME 11 Safety Tips To Adopt Against Kidnapping On South-West Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM MURIC Backs Proscription of Shiite, Slams Christian Leaders For Shedding “Crocodile Tears”
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen Kill Three, Injure Journalist
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics During Your First Tenure I Didn’t Get Employment Letter For My Constituents, Senator Tinubu Tells Fashola
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME A Chinese Billionaire And A Tale Of Land Grab In Northern Nigeria
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Bullets In El-Zazaky, Wife's Bodies Since 2015 Responsible For Lead Poison, Says Falana
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics How Gowon, Others Saved Obasanjo From Impeachment – Anyim
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad