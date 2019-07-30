EXCLUSIVE: Why Adamawa State University Is Not On NUC's Ranking List

Adamawa State University (ADSU) has been delisted from the National Universities Commission's (NUC) ranking list, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Investigation revealed that ADSU was delisted five years ago from the rating radar, because of its protracted leadership tussle, which left the institution without an approved leadership structure, in line with NUC's guidelines.

The last vice-chancellor of the university was Professor Joshua Shall David, who was appointed in 2014 but was kicked out after a few months. And since then, the university has been operating without a substantive VC.

To appoint a VC for the university, the procedure stipulates that vacancy into the office is announced in national dailies, six weeks earlier, and that the Governing Council, the Senate and a representative of the non-academic staff of the university would constitute a panel to consider applicants.

But since 2015, all attempts to appoint a VC failed, owing to politicking and sentiments bordering on religion and tribe. Even as of now, the intrigues characteristic of power play are raging, as party leanings would certainly fuel how the next VC would emerge.

While the government of the day appears not in a hurry to make an appointment, traditional rulers and ethnic groupings in the state have since been polarized along with two notable contenders for the plume job.

They are the sacked VC, Professor Shall David, and the present acting vice chancellor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta. Shall and Farauta played prominent roles in the last general elections,in the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Farauta was said to have worked hard and allegedly spent money in millions for the re-election of the APC and former Governor Jibrilla Bindow in particular. Shall supported Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and his PDP to victory.

Farauta, as gathered, enjoys the support of two prominent traditional rulers.

As for Professor Shall, his asset would be his sweeping role during the poll, which gave PDP the victory in his Hong Local Government, to the dismay of former and present Secretaries to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawan and Boss Mustapha who were on the ground for APC.

What remains to be seen is how the power game will play out and who among the two will laugh last.

However, what is sure for now is that the university which was established in 2002, is not on the radar of NUC's university ranking; meaning, prospective students, especially those from outside the state, would not find ADSU attractive enough for higher education.