Man Caught In Bank's Ceiling In Kebbi

A man who reportedly sneaked into the ceiling of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State to rob it has been arrested.

It was gathered that the suspect, identified as Idam Jeremiah, had planned to hide in the ceiling until the bank ended its activities for the day so that he could steal from the bank.

According to an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, the young man had earlier pretended to be one of the bank's teeming customers to gain entrance into the bank.

“When he entered the bank he pretended as if he wanted to use the toilet. After gaining access to the toilet, he climbed into the ceiling,” he said.

However, luck ran out on the suspect when one of the cleaners in the bank noticed the slippers he abandoned in the toilet and the smudge her dirty feet left on the wall as he climbed into the ceiling.

“She called the attention of the security men at the bank and one of them went up the ceiling to find out if someone was there.T hat was how we discovered someone hiding in the ceiling,” the source said.

It was also gathered that after he was discovered in the ceiling, the bank management called the police as the man refused to come down until they threatened to shoot him.

