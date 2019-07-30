My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate

He then went on to make the appeal, “Please, don’t believe what they call me on social media. They call me all sorts of names.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

Lai Mohammed, a former Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, has asked senators to ignore names Nigerians on social media call him.

He made the plea when appeared before the Senate for screening as a ministerial nominee on Tuesday.

Punch reports that Mohammed appeared for screening at 12:49 pm.

The former minister, who is known for making audacious and factually incorrect claims, said, “My name as it appears on my CV is correct — Lai Mohammed.”

“I used to ignore it until my seven-year-old grandson asked me, ‘Why do they call you Liar Mohammed?’

“I told him, ‘Don’t mind them. They are the bad guys.’” 

SaharaReporters, New York

