AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt

Wale Babalakin

Following the new approaches adopted in the recovery of debts owed to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the agency has taken some steps to immediately recover the N5trillion debt from its debtors.

In a document published by AMCON’s, prominent Nigerians like Wale Babalakin, Ifeanyi Uba, Buruji Kashamu and a host of others were listed as top debtors.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Monday announced that the directive was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed efforts to ensure the effective recovery of the debts.

Osinbajo said a special task force comprising the heads of AMCON, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and permanent secretaries of the Ministries of Justice and Transportation, would be in charge of the recovery.

Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, had lamented that the country was structured and ruled in a way to allow the debtors to get away with the debt.

With the new directive, the agency would be going after 20 highest debtors including Ifeanyi Ubah, Jimoh Ibrahim, Wale Babalakin and Kashamu Buruji.

