AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt

Following the new approaches adopted in the recovery of debts owed to the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the agency has taken some steps to immediately recover the N5trillion debt from its debtors.
In a document published by AMCON’s, prominent Nigerians like Wale Babalakin, Ifeanyi Uba, Buruji Kashamu and a host of others were listed as top debtors.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had on Monday announced that the directive was part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s renewed efforts to ensure the effective recovery of the debts.
Osinbajo said a special task force comprising the heads of AMCON, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and permanent secretaries of the Ministries of Justice and Transportation, would be in charge of the recovery.
Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, had lamented that the country was structured and ruled in a way to allow the debtors to get away with the debt.
With the new directive, the agency would be going after 20 highest debtors including Ifeanyi Ubah, Jimoh Ibrahim, Wale Babalakin and Kashamu Buruji.
|S/N
|Obligor Name
|Main Promoter(s)
|Current Exposure
|1
|Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited
|Ifeanyi Ubah
|115,952,152,265.92
|2
|NICON Investments Limited
|Jimoh Ibrahim
|59,544,633,980.31
|3
|Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2)
|Wale Babalakin (SAN)
|40,798,422,374.02
|4
|Josepdam & Sons Limited
|Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed KuteyiGaniyu Kuteyi
|39,056,674,951.55
|5
|Tinapa Business Resort
|Cross River State Government
|36,006,319,844.68
|6
|Home Trust Savings
|Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun
|30,626,243,344.71
|7
|Geometric Power Limited
|
Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji AgathaObibuaru Eluma
Anike Paul
Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka
Dozie Chijioke
Akpe Austine
Nnaji Okechukwu
UBA Trustees Limited
Kunoch Limited
Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited
|29,844,500,896.77
|8
|Roygate Properties Limited
|
Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu JohnAlarape Olabode
Okhaleke Ndudi
|28,137,176,532.32
|9
|Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC)
|Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
|26,474,541,188.17
|10
|Anyiam Osigwe Limited
|Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere
|20,523,322,350.29
|11
|Platinum Capital
|Obire RichardFrancis Atuche
|20,378,820,507.19
|12
|Flotsome Investment Limited
|Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
|20,218,703,550.96
|13
|Lonestar Drilling
|Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi
|20,207,979,803.22
|14
|Petrologistics Limited
|Ugoji Egbujo
|19,576,962,565.35
|15
|Lorna Global Resources
|H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami
|18,919,109,352.85
|16
|Hosanna Properties Limited
|Anionye ChikaObi Ike C.
|18,059,895,396.27
|17
|Minaj Holdings Limited
|
Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller Gregrey
Ethridge Kyle
Attueyi Joe
Oladele Afolabi
Okpere Kisito
Kokoricha Paul
|17,306,900,257.66
|18
|Afrijet Airlines Limited
|Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin
|13,122,022,439.57
|19
|Petroleum Brokers Limited
|Wilcox Awopuolagha
|13,076,314,937.26
|20
|Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil
|Kashamu Prince Buruji
|13,015,595,907.67