Atiku, His Father, Grandfather Are Not Nigerians But Cameroonians, Abba Kyari Insists

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has insisted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a Cameroonian.

On Tuesday, Kyari told the presidential election petitions tribunal that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku in the February 23 election, was a Cameroonian “flesh and blood’’.

Kyari, who was led through his deposition by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, counsel for the president, insisted that Jada, hometown of the former vice president was in Adamawa Province, an enclave that belonged to northern Cameroon in 1946 when he (Atiku) was born.

He explained that Atiku was already born in 1946 before the plebiscite was conducted in 1961 to balkernize Nigeria and Cameroon where Jada which was part of northern Cameroon voted to become a Nigerian territory.

Kyari further said the plebiscite also resulted in the southern part of Cameroon officially aligning to becoming a Cameroonian territory.

The witness, therefore, said the French system of assimilation had compelled people of Jada, including Abubakar’s father and grandfather to be full Cameroonians in “flesh and blood’’.