BREAKING: Police Arrest Man In Adamawa For Slicing Daughter's Throat

A middle age man, Sa'idu Dan'iya, also known as 'Baban Aisha', has cut the throat of his eight-year-old daughter, Zahrah Saidu, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Inji Uku, Damare Ward, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Dan'Iya was said to have grabbed his daughter by the neck with a sharp knife to kill her but for the timely intervention of a neighbor, the girl could have died.

Fadimatu Saidu, mother of the victim, told SaharaReporters that she was called from her work place by a neighbour who witnessed the barbaric act.

Fadimatu, who is the family's breadwinner, said, "I work as a house help in the neighborhood to feed the family.

"All was well when I went out for work in the morning today, leaving Zahrah who has just returned from Islamiyya school with her father.

"Later on, a neighbour rushed out to call me back home, only to meet the tragic incident. You see how deep the cut to her throat is. It's simply an attempted murder," Fadimatu Zahrah's mother lamented.

Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed that Dan'iya has been arrested and is in the custody of the police.

When asked why he decided to kill his daughter, Sa'idu Dan'iya, who showed no remorse, simply said, "I felt like doing it". He has also been reported to have made death threats severally to his wife.

Zahrah, is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola.