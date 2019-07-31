BREAKING: Police Arrest Man In Adamawa For Slicing Daughter's Throat

Dan'Iya was said to have grabbed his daughter by the neck with a sharp knife to kill her but for the timely intervention of a neighbor, the girl could have died.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

A middle age man, Sa'idu Dan'iya, also known as 'Baban Aisha', has cut the throat of his eight-year-old daughter, Zahrah Saidu, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Inji Uku, Damare Ward, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Dan'Iya was said to have grabbed his daughter by the neck with a sharp knife to kill her but for the timely intervention of a neighbor, the girl could have died.

Fadimatu Saidu, mother of the victim, told SaharaReporters that she was called from her work place by a neighbour who witnessed the barbaric act.

Fadimatu, who is the family's breadwinner, said, "I work as a house help in the neighborhood to feed the family.

"All was well when I went out for work in the morning today, leaving Zahrah who has just returned from Islamiyya school with her father. 

"Later on, a neighbour rushed out to call me back home, only to meet the tragic incident. You see how deep the cut to her throat is. It's simply an attempted murder," Fadimatu Zahrah's mother lamented.

Suleiman Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), has confirmed that Dan'iya has been arrested and is in the custody of the police.

When asked why he decided to kill his daughter, Sa'idu Dan'iya, who showed no remorse, simply said, "I felt like doing it". He has also been reported to have made death threats severally to his wife.

Zahrah, is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Caught In Bank's Ceiling In Kebbi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Nigeria University Shut Down Over Kidnap Of Tiv Students In Taraba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Ignores Court Order, Seizes Entrepreneur Umar Karage’s Land
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Prices Rises For 5th Day As Stockpiles Fall
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Trying To Save Naira, Nigeria's Central Bank Injects $210 Million into Forex Market
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad