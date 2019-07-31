Brexit: Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, Irish Counterpart Clash

London and Brussels could negotiate alternative arrangements to replace the backstop if Britain left EU under the withdrawal agreement, which was forged by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, have aired their disagreement over the backstop provision to guarantee an open Irish border after Brexit, the two sides disclosed.

Varadkar told Johnson on phone that the backstop clause in Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement was necessary and the agreement could not be reopened, the Irish government said.

He said London and Brussels could negotiate alternative arrangements to replace the backstop if Britain left EU under the withdrawal agreement, which was forged by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Downing Street said Johnson made clear that the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what.

“He told Varadkar that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop,” it said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Why United States Won't Return $500 Million Abacha Loot As long As Malami Is Nigeria Justice Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Caught In Bank's Ceiling In Kebbi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Why United States Won't Return $500 Million Abacha Loot As long As Malami Is Nigeria Justice Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Ignores Court Order, Seizes Entrepreneur Umar Karage’s Land
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku, His Father, Grandfather Are Not Nigerians But Cameroonians, Abba Kyari Insists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad