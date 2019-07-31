Brexit: Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, Irish Counterpart Clash

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar, have aired their disagreement over the backstop provision to guarantee an open Irish border after Brexit, the two sides disclosed.

Varadkar told Johnson on phone that the backstop clause in Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement was necessary and the agreement could not be reopened, the Irish government said.

He said London and Brussels could negotiate alternative arrangements to replace the backstop if Britain left EU under the withdrawal agreement, which was forged by Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May.

Downing Street said Johnson made clear that the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31, no matter what.

“He told Varadkar that his clear preference is to leave the EU with a deal, but it must be one that abolishes the backstop,” it said.