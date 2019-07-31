Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body

Henry Adewumi, Deputy Registrar of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in charge of school registration has said President Muhammadu Buhari obtained a Cambridge University West African Examination certificate with five credits.

Adewumi stated this while testifying before the presidential election petitions tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Atiku Abubakar are challenging the victory of Buhari in the last presidential poll.

Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and two former secondary schoolmates testified that the president obtained Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate in 1961.