If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the late MKO Abiola as a bridge builder who could have prevented the religious and tribal issues plaguing the country now from happening, if he had been allowed to rule Nigeria.

Buhari made this claim on Tuesday while receiving leaders of thoughts from Ogun State at Aso Rock.

Buhari said, “If MKO Abiola was allowed to rule, the religious and tribal issues now in Nigeria would not have been as strong, because he ran on a Muslim-Muslim ticket, chose his deputy from the Kanuri, a minority tribe and because of his personality, he went across Nigeria and was accepted.

“He used his resources and energy to convince Nigerians that all he wanted was a solid Nigeria and nothing else.”

Buhari also said he named the Abuja stadium, a national monument, after the late business mogul for his name to stand the test of time in Nigeria's history.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Dapo Abiodun for mobilising such a strong delegation to thank him for the gesture towards their illustrious son.



The Ogun State delegation, led by the governor, had come to thank the President for the honour done the late MKO Abiola, an indigene of the State, by conferring on him the highest national honour, Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) for his ultimate sacrifice in enthroning democracy.