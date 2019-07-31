Oil Prices Rises For 5th Day As Stockpiles Fall

Crude inventories fell by six million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters’ poll of analysts.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, supported by a drop in United States' inventories and investor expectations that the US Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Brent crude futures LCOc1, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 40 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $65.12 a barrel by 0842 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 gained 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $58.25 a barrel.

Central bankers in the U.S. began their two-day meeting on Tuesday and were expected to cut interest rates, with President Donald Trump, reiterating his call for the Fed to make a large cut.

“The move has long been anticipated and represents a double boon for oil prices – on one hand, it should encourage U.S. oil demand and on the other, it will apply downward pressure on the dollar,’’ said PVM Oil Associates analyst, Stephen Brennock.

Oil stockpiles fell again last week, along with gasoline and distillate inventories, data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed on Tuesday.

Crude inventories fell by six million barrels to 443 million barrels in the week ended July 26, against a forecast for a drop of 2.6 million barrels in a Reuters’ poll of analysts.

“The outlook for another draw in U.S. crude inventories and renewed outages in Libya is supporting oil prices,’’ said UBS oil analyst, Giovanni Staunovo.

Libya’s Sharara oilfield, the country’s largest, shut down on Tuesday after a problem with a valve on the pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal.

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, providing another bullish catalyst for prices, with the U.S. formally asking Germany to join France and Britain to help to secure the Strait of Hormuz after the seizure of a British tanker by Iran.

Germany has expressed scepticism about the request.

BP Finance Chief, Brian Gilvary said the British company has not taken any of its oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz since a July 10 attempt by Iran to seize one of its vessels.

Market participants are also closely watching the U.S.-China meeting in Shanghai as both countries seek to end a year-long trade war.

Although, expectations are low for progress after combative remarks from President Trump, News Agency of Nigeria and Reuters report.

The meeting comes as a survey showed that China’s factory activity shrank for the third month in a row in July, underlining the growing strains placed by the trade war on the world’s second-biggest economy and one of the biggest oil consumers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money Nigeria Has No Plan To Remove Fuel Subsidy, Finance Minister Insists
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Corruption Civil Societies Demand Revocation of OPL 245 License, Stage Massive Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Economy Petrol Sells At Average Of N145 Across Nigeria -NBS
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
ACTIVISM Warri Refinery Shutdown: How NNPC Reacts To 500 Angry Workers, Youths
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption Buhari Says Trial Of Corrupt Nigerians Who Misappropriated Oil Revenues To Commence Soon
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil The Trap That Goodluck Jonathan Set For Muhammadu Buhari And The Way Out By Jasper Azuatalam
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku, His Father, Grandfather Are Not Nigerians But Cameroonians, Abba Kyari Insists
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Caught In Bank's Ceiling In Kebbi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Embattled Elisha Abbo, Ike Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye Make List Of 69 Standing Committees Chairmen
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education President Buhari Certificate Scandal: Gen. Paul Tarfa Says Buhari Had Always Passed With 'Flying Colours'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Ignores Court Order, Seizes Entrepreneur Umar Karage’s Land
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad