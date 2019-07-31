Police Arrest 30 Delta Poly Students Over Protest Against Mass Failure In CBT

Over 30 students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro were arrested on Monday by men of the Delta State Police Command while protesting mass failure in their Computer Basic Test (CBT).

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the mass protest began shortly after the Ordinary National Diploma (OND 1) results for the CBT in the departments of Accounting, Business Administration and Banking were released and published on the school notice board.

The CBT project, it was gathered, cost the school authority over N72 million.

"The protest was massive; nearly all the students came out in their large numbers to stage the protest. Immediately we embarked on the protest, the school authority brought in the Army and police and began to beat up students, torture, intimidate, teargassing and shooting sporadically," one of the polytechnic students, who gave her name as Charity, told SaharaReporters.

The protest, which lasted several hours, featured thousands of students occupying major streets and barricading the Ozoro-Asaba major highway, disrupting academic and economic activities as well as vehicular movement.

They brandished placards with inscriptions such as "Rector this is not our results," "Rector, give us our money back", "We no go gree ooo, we no go gree".

"The CBT system was introduced two weeks to our examination without test running the efficiency of the system. Coercion was used in enforcing the new system. Even our SUG could not do anything about it because of its docility. Some of the institution's staff decried the leadership style of the rector, Prof. Job Akpodiete," one of the students, who simply identified himself as Aaron, said.

As of the time of filing in this report, calls and messages to Akpodiete were not responded to while calls to the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were unsuccessful as her mobile line was switched off.