Police Arrest 30 Delta Poly Students Over Protest Against Mass Failure In CBT

They brandished placards with inscriptions such as "Rector this is not our results," "Rector, give us our money back", "We no go gree ooo, we no go gree".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

Over 30 students of the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro were arrested on Monday by men of the Delta State Police Command while protesting mass failure in their Computer Basic Test (CBT).

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the mass protest began shortly after the Ordinary National Diploma (OND 1) results for the CBT in the departments of Accounting, Business Administration and Banking were released and published on the school notice board.

The CBT project, it was gathered, cost the school authority over N72 million.

"The protest was massive; nearly all the students came out in their large numbers to stage the protest. Immediately we embarked on the protest, the school authority brought in the Army and police and began to beat up students, torture, intimidate, teargassing and shooting sporadically," one of the polytechnic students, who gave her name as Charity, told  SaharaReporters.

The protest, which lasted several hours, featured thousands of students occupying major streets and barricading the Ozoro-Asaba major highway, disrupting academic and economic activities as well as vehicular movement.

They brandished placards with inscriptions such as "Rector this is not our results," "Rector, give us our money back", "We no go gree ooo, we no go gree".

"The CBT system was introduced two weeks to our examination without test running the efficiency of the system. Coercion was used in enforcing the new system. Even our SUG could not do anything about it because of its docility. Some of the institution's staff decried the leadership style of the rector, Prof. Job Akpodiete," one of the students, who simply identified himself as Aaron, said.

As of the time of filing in this report, calls and messages to Akpodiete were not responded to while calls to the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, were unsuccessful as her mobile line was switched off.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Nigeria University Shut Down Over Kidnap Of Tiv Students In Taraba
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education President Buhari Certificate Scandal: Gen. Paul Tarfa Says Buhari Had Always Passed With 'Flying Colours'
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Oil Oil Prices Rises For 5th Day As Stockpiles Fall
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Trying To Save Naira, Nigeria's Central Bank Injects $210 Million into Forex Market
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad