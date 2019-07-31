President Buhari Certificate Scandal: Gen. Paul Tarfa Says Buhari Had Always Come Out In 'Flying Colours' In Exams

At the resumed presidential election petitions tribunal on Tuesday, Gen. Paul Tarfa says President Muhammadu Buhari in his younger years had always passed with 'flying colours' exams he sat.

Tarfa, who said he was enlisted with Buhari into the officer cadre of the Nigerian Army on April 16, 1962.

Tarfa explained that English was the medium of instruction, adding that Buhari had achieved an enviable record during the military training.

He listed some of their colleagues to include Brigadier Ola Oni, Maj.-Gen. Durojaye, Col. J.C Ojukwu, Brigadier Shelleng as well as Maj.-Gen Musa Yar-Adua.

He said the conduct of the promotional examination in the military was always done on merit, adding that Buhari had always come out in flying colours.

In trying to lay to rest Buhari's certificate scandal, the president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari claimed he had personally gone to collect the Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate of the president on July 18 for further proof.

“I can confirm that I was the one that collected and signed the Cambridge University West Africa Examination Certificate on behalf of the president on July 18, 2019," he said.

On his part, Malam Suleman Mai-adua, Buhari’s classmate in Katsina Provincial Secondary School in his evidence in chief, said they graduated from the school with Cambridge University West African Examination Certificate in 1961.

The witness, who came to court with a group photograph of the class six of 1961 set and their principal, was able to spot himself and Buhari in the picture.

Earlier, the tribunal admitted a total of 26 documentary evidence from the president through his counsel, Olanipekun.

The respondent also tendered the APC Roadmap to a new Nigeria as evidence.

The others were Cambridge Assessment International Education Certificate for Muhammadu Buhari obtained in 1961 and receipt of the documents.

The tribunal also admitted as evidence, a certified true copy of confidential result sheet of the University of Cambridge West Africa School Certificate 1961 for Katsina Provincial Secondary School showing names of candidate who attended and sat the examination.

Another set of evidence included the class six group photograph of Katsina Provincial Secondary School taken in 1961 and news publication of June 22, 2015 of the above photograph.

Also tendered and admitted was the curriculum vitae of the second respondent (Buhari) which was duly signed by him.

Furthermore, the tribunal admitted a commendation letter on Buhari signed by the Commandant of the United States Army War College delivered to Lt.- Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd) in June 1980.

However, Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, counsel for the petitioners objected to the admissibility of all the materials.

Justice Mohammed Garba, chairman of the tribunal, thereafter adjourned proceedings until July 31.