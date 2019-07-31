Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu

The President Muhammadu Buhari government says it will soon take delivery of Super Tucano fighter jets in 2020 from the United States of America.

The fighter jets are meant to combat the Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorist elements.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement, “While the military arsenal is not something you pay for and get, requiring mostly long-time orders, weapons will come in accordance with the terms of contracts.

“This country is expecting the commencement of the delivery of Super Tucano fighter jets, very effective in this kind of warfare, beginning next year from the United States."

According to him, Buhari has made the country safer than it was in 2015. Many critics of the Buhari government do not agree with this view.

Shehu claimed: “The position of the Nigerian government is that the Boko Haram terrorism has been degraded and defeated. The real Boko Haram we know is defeated.

“At the moment, the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari has made the country safer than it met it.

“In 2015 when he took power, Boko Haram terrorism was active in nearly half the number of states in the country.

“They controlled a territory the size of Belgium, with a flag and systems of administration and taxation of their own.

“Emirs and chiefs had fled their domains along with hundreds of thousands of ordinary citizens. Such is no more; they have been taken from them."

Shehu added that, at present, terrorist activities had been confined to remote, rural areas of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

He disclosed that the administration had embarked on an ambitious electronic and digital border monitoring scheme to curtail the porosity of the borders.

Shehu noted, “A few weeks ago, the administration inaugurated the Northeast Development Commission, to fast track development and poverty eradication in the affected areas.

“The Buhari administration is strongly encouraged by successes recorded so far by our armed forces and the MNJTF, and is optimistic that in the same way as our military defeated the Boko Haram, so would the ISWA terrorism be defeated."