400-level UI Medical Student Dies In Hospital

Victor Ajidagba, a 400-Level student of the Department of Nursing, University of Ibadan, slumped and died while walking through the Department of Physiology on Wednesday.

Olatunji Oladejo confirmed the incident on Thursday, stating the university will investigate the cause of his death.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that Victor Ajidagba, a 400-level student of the Department of Nursing slumped and died yesterday night (Wednesday) despite efforts of doctors and nurses of UI medical centre, Jaja clinic and at the UCH.”

Ajidagba was rushed to the University Clinic, known as Jaja Clinic, but all attempts to resuscitate and stabilise him was unsuccessful.

According to students who witnessed the incident, the medical officers on duty fought hard to save his life by administering first-aid treatment but had to refer him to the University College Hospital (UCH), Oritamefa, Ibadan, when they discovered the severity of the case.

He was said to have been conveyed in the university ambulance where further treatment was administered on him.

Ajidagba later died in the hospital, despite efforts of the medical officers at the UCH.