APC Suspends Jibrin For Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a House of Representatives member, Abdul Muminu Jibrin Kofar, representing Bebeji /Kiru Federal Constituency, The Nation reports.

According to a statement by the APC Chairman, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, Alhaji Sulaiman Sabo Gwarmai, the suspension was premised on the adoption of the committee report on anti-party activities of Abdul Muminu Jibrin Kofar contrary to some provisions of the party’s constitution.

The party said: “Ranging from article 21, paragraph A (ii) (v) and (vii), the executive committee adopted the report and hereby suspend Abdul Muminu Jibrin Kofar for 12 months."

The statement said the executive committee also adopted the committee’s recommendation, urging the state executive committee to recommend to the national executive the immediate expulsion of the lawmaker from the party for various offences.

“The offences were also found to be contrary to article 21. Paragraph A (ii) (v) and (xi) of the party constitution, “ the statement said.

