Boko Haram Killed 27,000 Nigerians In 10 Years – UN

The attacks were a “stark reminder that the conflict is still actively raging in the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe".

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Boko Haram has killed more than 27,000 Nigerians since 2009 when the terrorist group took up arms against Nigeria, says the United Nations.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, gave the figure while speaking at an event to mark 10 years since the crisis erupted in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states that over "27,000 civilians" were killed by the extremist Islamic group.

Kallon added that recent attacks in Nganzai, where more than 65 people were killed, was one of the deadliest in recent years.

He said the attacks were a “stark reminder that the conflict is still actively raging in the states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe".

Kallon said, "The subsequent humanitarian crisis is far from over."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Hints On Possible Changes In Military
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Leah Sharibu’s Mother Begs Nigerian Government For Daughter’s Release
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari: I'll Deal Severely With Evil Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Nigeria University Shut Down Over Kidnap Of Tiv Students In Taraba
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insurgency Gunmen kill Soldiers, Kidnap Expatriate On Construction Site
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Shiites To Suspend Protests Temporarily In Compliance With Court Order
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Peeling Waste To Wealth Through Innovation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Man In Adamawa For Slicing Daughter's Throat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Union Pickets ASL Catering Over Treatment Of Worker As Qatar Airways Delays Flight
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad