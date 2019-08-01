Dino Melaye: We're Witnessing Government Of The Greedy, By The Greedy And For The Greedy

Controversial Senator Dino Melaye and a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 Kogi State gubernatorial election

The senator claimed: “Kogi State is not witnessing democracy. What we are witnessing is the government of the greedy, by the greedy and for the greedy; best put as ‘greedocracy’.

“But when I come on board as governor, I shall build a new Kogi State where ideas will revolutionize the state.

“My administration will banish hunger from the state. Kogi has no business to be poor. I shall look into agriculture and technology to turn around the economic fortune of the state.”

Melaye believed he is the best amongst the aspirants in PDP even though as he claimed he had nobody backing him.

“I have no father, uncle, in-law or godfathers to pilot my ambition. But I have the requisite requirements to face the APC candidate in the election.

“I fear nobody. I only respect human beings. I have been arrested 18 times within the last three years and I have 12 cases in court. But I’m still standing. I have what it takes to face and rescue the state from Yahaya Bello,” he stated.

