Doing Little Or Nothing, Buhari Says It Saddens Him Businesses Suffer Because Of Apapa Gridlock

We are doing our very best working with the Lagos State government to bring an end to this issue

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is saddened by the Apapa gridlock in Lagos State as it has negatively impacted on businesses.

He stated this while hosting the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abuja.

“I must admit the Apapa gridlock still remains a challenge. It saddens me that businesses have had to suffer as a result of this.

“We are doing our very best working with the Lagos State government to bring an end to this issue,” Buhari explained.

President Buhari also talked about the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. telling the LCCI that the consultative approach Nigeria took on the trade agreement was another example of his government's desire for sustainable and inclusive growth.

"The team visited all the geopolitical zones," he said. "We met farmers, commodity traders, manufacturers, bankers, and stockbrokers. We listened and made notes of their views. Our studies revealed that although the services sector was doing okay, other key job-creating sectors such as manufacturing and processing were still lagging behind.

“This is evident from the fact that intra-African trade only accounts for 14 percent of Africa’s total trade. As a continent, our consumption is mostly of goods imported from outside the continent.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Business Trying To Save Naira, Nigeria's Central Bank Injects $210 Million into Forex Market
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria Stock Exchange Delists Shares Of First Aluminium
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel 15 Migrants Die Of Hunger, Thirst In Stranded Boat — UN
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Hajj 2019: Nigeria's Intending Pilgrims Protest At Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Shiites To Suspend Protests Temporarily In Compliance With Court Order
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Peeling Waste To Wealth Through Innovation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Man In Adamawa For Slicing Daughter's Throat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Union Pickets ASL Catering Over Treatment Of Worker As Qatar Airways Delays Flight
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad