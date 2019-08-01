Doing Little Or Nothing, Buhari Says It Saddens Him Businesses Suffer Because Of Apapa Gridlock

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is saddened by the Apapa gridlock in Lagos State as it has negatively impacted on businesses.

He stated this while hosting the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Abuja.

“I must admit the Apapa gridlock still remains a challenge. It saddens me that businesses have had to suffer as a result of this.

“We are doing our very best working with the Lagos State government to bring an end to this issue,” Buhari explained.

President Buhari also talked about the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement. telling the LCCI that the consultative approach Nigeria took on the trade agreement was another example of his government's desire for sustainable and inclusive growth.

"The team visited all the geopolitical zones," he said. "We met farmers, commodity traders, manufacturers, bankers, and stockbrokers. We listened and made notes of their views. Our studies revealed that although the services sector was doing okay, other key job-creating sectors such as manufacturing and processing were still lagging behind.

“This is evident from the fact that intra-African trade only accounts for 14 percent of Africa’s total trade. As a continent, our consumption is mostly of goods imported from outside the continent.”