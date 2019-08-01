'The Lion King’ Makes $1 Billion Under 3 Weeks

*Earned $361 million at US box office, $638 million overseas

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ has crossed the billion-dollar mark after less than three weeks in theaters.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the live-action remake of the 1994 movie features Beyonce, Donald Glover and Chiwetel Ejiofor in lead roles.

The movie joins ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Captain Marvel’ and ‘Aladdin’ as the fourth Disney title to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales in 2019.

With its blockbuster slate, Disney has nearly 38 percent of the domestic market share, a cut that increases to more than 40 percent when Fox, which it just purchased, is added.

‘The Lion King’ earned $361 million at the domestic box office and $638 million overseas.

Outside of North America, it had especially strong showings in China with $115 million, along with the United Kingdom with $48 million and Brazil with $44 million.

The movie also stars Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. James Earl Jones reprised his role as Mufasa from the original animated film.

The milestone came on the heels of another Disney benchmark. Between July 26 and July 28, the company set a new all-time record for global ticket sales for a single studio.

Disney hit $7.67 billion worldwide, smashing the mark it previously set in 2016 with $7.61 billion.

Disney set a new record in 2016 with four films that grossed over $1 billion.

In the coming months, Disney will release ‘Frozen 2′, a ‘Maleficent’ sequel and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Brexit: Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, Irish Counterpart Clash
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Why United States Won't Return $500 Million Abacha Loot As long As Malami Is Nigeria Justice Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Narratives Of Nigeria's Journey To Golgotha By Okeke Godwin Iyke
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Shiites To Suspend Protests Temporarily In Compliance With Court Order
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Peeling Waste To Wealth Through Innovation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad