Nigeria Stock Exchange Delists Shares Of First Aluminium

The shares of the company will be placed on suspension effective May 15. Dealing members will be notified of further developments regarding the delisting of the company.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Nigerian Stock Exchange african-markets

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has delisted the issued share capital of First Aluminium Nigeria from its official list following the company’s request for voluntary delisting.

Godstime Iwenekhai, NSE's Head of Listings Regulation Department, disclosed that the entire issued share capital of the company were delisted from the daily official list of the exchange on Wednesday.

Iwenekhai noted that the delisting was further to its market bulletin of May 13 which notified dealing members of the suspension of trading in the shares of the company in preparation for the voluntary delisting.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NSE in May suspended trading in the shares of the company ahead of its voluntary delisting.

The NSE notified dealing members that in preparation for the voluntary delisting of the issued share capital of First Aluminium, Apel Asset Limited, on behalf of First Aluminium, had requested that the issued share capital of the company be placed on suspension.

It said: “In view of the above, the shares of the company will be placed on suspension effective May 15. Dealing members will be notified of further developments regarding the delisting of the company.”

First Aluminium, had earlier, explained to shareholders that the current illiquidity in the capital market had rendered the primary corporate objective of its listing to raise capital and provide liquidity unattainable.

It said it was seeking a voluntary delisting from the main board of the NSE as there had been little or no trading activity on the shares held by the minority shareholders over the last seven years.

The company said neither it nor any shareholder benefitted from the continued listing on the NSE.

“The majority shareholders (with over 75 percent shareholding) are the promoters of the transaction and the majority shareholders wish to offer other shareholders (the minority shareholders) the opportunity to either remain shareholders of the unlisted company or accept a consideration for their shares which the majority shareholders are willing to purchase,” it said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Business Trying To Save Naira, Nigeria's Central Bank Injects $210 Million into Forex Market
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Senator Loses 22 Bank Accounts, Multibillion-naira Properties To Federal Government
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Business Nigeria Equities Lose N63 Billion At Stock Exchange
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Agriculture Dangote Reveals Why Northern States May Remain Poor
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Shiites To Suspend Protests Temporarily In Compliance With Court Order
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Agriculture Peeling Waste To Wealth Through Innovation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad