SERAP Calls For Citizens Participation In Fight Against Corruption In Nigeria

The major impediment to the fight against corruption is the fact that the citizens have not come to own the fight. It is when the citizens own the fight we will not start taking practical positive steps

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called for more citizens engagement and participation in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists at the end of a town hall meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, the Executive  Director, Adetokunbo Mumuneen, said the anti-corruption survey report was released this year was aimed at accessing the level of corruption and the perception of Nigerians.  

He said: "The major impediment to the fight against corruption is the fact that the citizens have not come to own the fight. It is when the citizens own the fight we will not start taking practical positive steps from individual perspective that is when we can fight corruption."

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare said the meeting was to sensitise and get citizens involved in the fight against corruption. 

"Today's event is a town hall meeting on the anti-corruption survey report we launched earlier this year and the findings of the report are interesting. I think it should be interesting to all Nigerians and anti-corruption agencies. So the town hall is to sensitise everyone and get citizens involved in the fight against corruption. 

"The report shows that the people perceived based on experience and perception that police is the most corrupt agency out of the five sectors we looked at. Again, the survey is part perception and experience, it is with the experience we have with the people in this anti-corruption agencies. Power came second, education came third, judiciary came fourth and health is the last." 

Kolawole explained that the survey was not an indictment on the agencies rather an opportunity to galvanise the people in the fight against corruption.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Assents To Bill Increasing Architects' Penalty Fee From N1,000 To N500,000
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Your Plans To Frame Atiku Will Fail, PDP Tells Buhari, APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: Shiites To Suspend Protests Temporarily In Compliance With Court Order
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Agriculture Peeling Waste To Wealth Through Innovation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Man In Adamawa For Slicing Daughter's Throat
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Union Pickets ASL Catering Over Treatment Of Worker As Qatar Airways Delays Flight
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad