Shiites Will Continue Protests Until My Father Is Released, Says El-Zakzaky's Daughter

Even as I speak right now, earlier today, there was a protest in Abuja and there will be tomorrow, and there will continue to be on every weekday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Suhaila, a daughter of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Zakzaky, has said the group will continue its protests till her father is released.

Suhaila said this in a video published on Facebook.

President of the IMN media forum had on Wednesday announced that the protests had been suspended.

Reacting to the statement, Suhaila said: “Even as I speak right now, earlier today, there was a protest in Abuja and there will be tomorrow, and there will continue to be on every weekday.

“I just wanted to clarify because I saw news agencies stating that the spokesperson of this movement released the statement.

“First of all, the Islamic movement has no such thing as a spokesman. And the person who wrote this article (is) the chairman of the media forum; the media forum, just like the numerous forums we have in the Islamic movement, is just a forum that is there for people within that field to have their own space and activities within the Islamic movement.”

“This person has nothing to do with the people organising this protest that have been going on in Abuja and will continue to go on till El-Zakzaky is freed.”

The IMN members have been protesting the continued detention of El-Zakzaky who was arrested after the group clashed with a convoy of the chief of army staff in Kaduna State in 2015.

SaharaReporters, New York

