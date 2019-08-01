Two Arrested For Robbing Lady Of N400,000 In Anambra

The victim was told to come down from the vehicle after one of the gang sighted the money in her bag. They claimed they wanted to adjust her seat belt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Two women have been arrested in connection with robbing a lady of N400,000 in Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, TheNation reports.

The suspects, according to their accomplices, allegedly robbed their victim, Nwanye Philomina after picking her around Nteje area of the town.

It was gathered that Philomina was attacked in the vehicle she boarded while going to Onitsha.

A police source said the victim was told to come down from the vehicle after one of the gang sighted the money in her bag. They claimed they wanted to adjust her seat belt.

“Unaware of their plans, the victim came down and immediately the hoodlums sped off with her bag containing the sum of N400, 000,” the source added.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed that the suspects were arrested by the police patrol team attached to 3-3 3ivision.

The names of the suspects were given as Cynthia Agu, 20, Mary Andrew, 20 both from Enugu State as well as Collins Okoli, 33, and Friday Ebim, 41, both from Delta State.

He said, “At about 2 pm, one Nwanye Philomina, aged 30years from Akwuzu boarded a taxi at Nteje Boys High School bus stop in Oyi LGA.

“When the vehicle got to Nkwelle Ezunaka, the syndicate suddenly stopped and asked her to come down to enable them to adjusts the seat before they sped off.

“Victim immediately raised the alarm which attracted the attention of some motorists who pursued the suspects up to Nkwelle community where the police patrol team attached to 3-3 Division intercepted and arrested them.”

Mohammed, however, said the money carted away by the robbers was recovered, adding that the suspects would be charged to court after their investigations are concluded.

SaharaReporters, New York

