UNILAG Bars Sowore From Speaking At Event After Pressure From Buhari Government

*Over August 5 Revolution Protests

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, has been barred from speaking at an event at the University of Lagos after pressure from the Nigerian government over planned mass demonstrations to be led by Sowore, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Sowore is spearheading nationwide protests against the Nigerian establishment tagged '#RevolutionNow Days of Rage' scheduled for August 5, 2019.

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, UNILAG branch, had invited Sowore as a guest speaker for an academic counselling seminar set to hold on July 3, 2019, at the J.F Ade Ajayi Auditorium.

He was, however, barred abruptly from speaking by the group on July 31, 2019, in a “regrettable correspondence” which SaharaReporters confirmed to be directly linked to orders form the federal government.

