Unpaid Rent: Group Seeks Probe of Kwara Lawmakers For Allegedly Removing Tenant's Tooth

They urged the office of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to investigate the case of “lawlessness perpetrated by these lawmakers and bring them to book to serve a deterrent to other leaders.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

A group of professionals under the aegis of Leadership Appraisal Forum (LAR) has called on the Kwara State Commissioner of Police to investigate Ganiyu Abolarin and Owolabi Razaq, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Isapa/Ekiti and Share/Oke Odo respectively for allegedly assaulting one Ogundokun Saheed over unpaid rent.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the lawmakers harassed Saheed at Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State, on July 17, 2019.

LAR, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday by the group’s Director of Human Rights, AbdulGaniyu Ezra, and Director Media and Publicity, Kazeem Attah, said that no one is above the law.

They urged the office of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to investigate the case of “lawlessness perpetrated by these lawmakers and bring them to book to serve a deterrent to other leaders.”

The group cited the recent case of Senator Elisha Abbo, who assaulted a lady at a sex -toy shop in Abuja.  

They commended the effort of the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, for the prompt action taken by arresting, detaining, investigating and prosecuting the senator.

They called on him to make use of his good office to, “stop this by the virtue of the power conferred on you by the Almighty God and man. Our country must be saved from the hands of these gangsters elected to the positions of authority.”

The group added that they were willing to assist the security agencies to ensure that justice is done in this case.  
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Dino Melaye: We're Witnessing Government Of The Greedy, By The Greedy And For The Greedy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics If MKO Abiola Was Allowed To Be President, Nigeria's Religious, Tribal Crises Won't Be Strong ⎯ Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Buhari Hints On Possible Changes In Military
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Dino Melaye: We're Witnessing Government Of The Greedy, By The Greedy And For The Greedy
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Jailed For Money Laundering In Singapore, Dupes Fellow Inmate of $37, 800 In Prison
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Real Boko Haram Is Defeated, Buhari Made Nigeria Safer, Claims Garba Shehu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Buhari: I'll Deal Severely With Evil Nigerians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Government Converts Goodluck Jonathan's Almajiri School To Teachers Institute
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM UNILAG Bars Sowore From Speaking At Event After Pressure From Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad