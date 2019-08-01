Unpaid Rent: Group Seeks Probe of Kwara Lawmakers For Allegedly Removing Tenant's Tooth

A group of professionals under the aegis of Leadership Appraisal Forum (LAR) has called on the Kwara State Commissioner of Police to investigate Ganiyu Abolarin and Owolabi Razaq, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly representing Isapa/Ekiti and Share/Oke Odo respectively for allegedly assaulting one Ogundokun Saheed over unpaid rent.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that the lawmakers harassed Saheed at Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State, on July 17, 2019.

LAR, in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday by the group’s Director of Human Rights, AbdulGaniyu Ezra, and Director Media and Publicity, Kazeem Attah, said that no one is above the law.

They urged the office of the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to investigate the case of “lawlessness perpetrated by these lawmakers and bring them to book to serve a deterrent to other leaders.”

The group cited the recent case of Senator Elisha Abbo, who assaulted a lady at a sex -toy shop in Abuja.

They commended the effort of the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, for the prompt action taken by arresting, detaining, investigating and prosecuting the senator.

They called on him to make use of his good office to, “stop this by the virtue of the power conferred on you by the Almighty God and man. Our country must be saved from the hands of these gangsters elected to the positions of authority.”

The group added that they were willing to assist the security agencies to ensure that justice is done in this case.

