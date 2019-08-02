Atiku Vs Buhari: Tribunal Adjourns Case Until August 21 As Nigerian President, His Party Closes Defence

The five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba had, on Monday, asked Buhari’s legal team to open their defence on Tuesday

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari have closed their defence in the petition filed at the presidential election petitions tribunal by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of Buhari and his All Progressives Congress at the February 23, 2019, presidential poll.

The five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba had, on Monday, asked Buhari’s legal team to open their defence on Tuesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission said it would not call any witness in the case.

Justice Garba then fixed August 21 for the adoption of written addresses.

