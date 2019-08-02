BREAKING: Adeboye Calls For Prayers As Gunmen Kidnap Five RCCG Pastors

Gunmen, on Thursday, abducted five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), The Nation reports.

The news of the pastors’ abduction was announced on Friday by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye during his message at the ongoing ministers’ conference holding at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Adeboye, who said the pastors were on their way to attend the ministers’ conference, reportedly said they were abducted along Ijebu-Ode axis.

He urged members of the church to pray for their release.

“As a father, how do you think I should feel to hear that five of my children have been kidnapped while on their way to attend the Ministers Conference?” the reports quoted him as saying.

