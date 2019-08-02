Police Release Names Of Kidnapped RCCG Pastors

The Ogun State Police Command has released the names of five pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, kidnapped on Friday while they were on their way to the Redemption Camp to attend ministers’ conference.

The police also said they had located the forest where the five abducted pastors were kept at the Ogbere – Ijebu – Ode (Ogun State) stretch of the Lagos –Ore expressway.

The names of the abducted pastors are Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma (female).

According to the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, about 10 hoodlums, intercepted the commercial bus marked KW 230 XA in which the kidnapped victims were travelling from Abia State to Lagos.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the commercial bus, belonging to Abia line Transport Company, was intercepted at the J3 area of Ogbere in Ijebu Waterside local government area of the state.

He said the police had successfully “geolocate” the hideout of the kidnappers where the incident occurred, adding that the state’s Commissioner of Police (CP), Bashir Makama had led a powerful police rescue team to the location to rescue the victims.